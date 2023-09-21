Shooting in Avondale leaves one injured

There is no suspect information yet, authorities say.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A man was injured in a shooting in Avondale on Thursday night, authorities said.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting call in the area of 111th and Miami avenues at 6:30 p.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no suspect information currently, authorities said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Authorities continue the investigation into what led up to the shooting.

>> This is a developing story, it will be updated as more information is released.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

