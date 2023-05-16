School shooting threat shared among several Valley schools found to be non-credible

The threat posted online did not mention any specific school, school district or date, an email from the Tolleson Union High School District said.

TOLLESON, Ariz. — A school shooting threat shared among numerous Valley school districts has been found to be non-credible, according to a Tolleson Union High School District email shared with 12News.

The district's email, sent to parents and students Tuesday morning, said the threat was shared within numerous school district social media channels claiming a shooting would happen "Tuesday at 1:45 p.m." The threat did not mention any school name, district name, or specific date.

"Portions of this posting were investigated by law enforcement weeks ago and found the threat to be non-credible," the email said. "At this time, there is no reason to believe any of our schools are in any danger."

The district urged anyone who sees a similar threat to report it to officials rather than repost it.

