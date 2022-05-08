Shooting inside Walmart in west Phoenix injures bystander

Police were called out to the store near 35th Ave and Bethany Home Road and found a woman with a gunshot wound inside.

PHOENIX — A fight inside a Walmart Supercenter in west Phoenix escalated violently into a shooting that injured a bystander Sunday night.

Police were called out to the store near 35th Ave and Bethany Home Road around 8 p.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound inside.

As officers scoured the area to figure out what happened, they say they found surveillance video and witnesses that confirmed that two women got into a fight and one of them pulled out a gun.

The woman fired multiple shots, missing the person she was arguing with and striking another woman who wasn’t involved in the dispute.

She is expected to survive, according to police.

Both women involved in the fight fled the scene before police got there. There is no suspect description.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

