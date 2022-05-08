Phoenix police investigating after 2 men found shot inside truck

Police say a truck pulled up to a group of people along 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street when the driver told them that he and his passenger had been shot.

PHOENIX — Two men were rushed to a hospital in critical condition after they were shot in west Phoenix on Sunday.

Police say a truck pulled up to a group of people along 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street when the driver told them that he and his passenger had been shot.

The group called 911 and police started giving medical treatment to both men who have not been identified. The two were then transported to a hospital.

No arrests have been made, and police haven’t provided any suspect information.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Traffic along 35th between Washington Street and Lincoln Street will be restricted for several hours.

