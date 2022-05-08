Man shot to death in Phoenix after pulling out airsoft gun

Police were called out to a shooting near Camelback Road and I-17 around 5 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A man with an airsoft gun was shot to death at a Phoenix gas station early Sunday morning by a man with a real gun.

Police were called out to a shooting near Camelback Road and I-17 around 5 a.m. and found 31-year-old Sergio Cruz with a gunshot wound.

An investigation found that Cruz was in an argument with the shooter over someone they both knew. At that point, police say Cruz pulled out an airsoft gun and pointed it toward the man who then responded by shooting Cruz in the chest with a handgun.

The shooter, who hasn’t been identified, isn’t facing criminal charges right now. He stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.