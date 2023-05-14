Shooting in Yuma leaves 2 dead, 5 hurt

The Yuma Police Department said that all of the victims involved were between 15 and 20 years old, and no arrests have been made.

Example video title will go here for this video

YUMA, Ariz. — Yuma police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead, and five others including teenagers hurt, according to a statement released on Facebook. At the time of the release, no arrests have been made.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of S. J Edward Drive late Saturday night for reports of a shooting in the area. When police arrived, they found several people with gunshot wounds.

A 19-year-old male was taken to the hospital before police arrived where he died of his injuries. A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital by first responders where he later died.

A 16-year-old male was flown to Phoenix with life-threatening injuries.

Other victims included four young men ages 15, 16, 18, and 19 who all had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Yuma police said that several off-duty law enforcement officers in the area "assisted with the incident."

The investigation is still underway, and there are no suspects in custody.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at 928-373-4700, or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.