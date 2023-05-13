Glendale police looking for man who ran up to victim, shot them multiple times

The shooting happened on March 22 at 3:11 a.m. in Glendale near the intersection of Bethany Home Road and 59th Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The video captured on surveillance of the shooting is extremely graphic and 12News has frozen it prior to the actual shooting.

Police have released video of a shooting that happened back in March.

Police said they are looking to identify an individual in the video who shot a person multiple times at close range.

The shooting happened on March 22 at 3:11 a.m. in Glendale near the intersection of Bethany Home Road and 59th Avenue.

According to police the man ran up to the victim, who was standing outside an apartment complex, and shot them multiple times, and then ran away.

Police said the individual should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect should call 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

**UP TO $1,000 REWARD OFFERED***



On Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at approximately 3:11 a.m., an unknown subject ran up to the victim and shot him multiple times while standing outside an apartment complex near the 6000 West Bethany Home Road in Glendale. pic.twitter.com/OTmKT9jDRz — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) May 10, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.