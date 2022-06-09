Officers and a police helicopter couldn't find a fatal I-17 shooting suspect. Police are asking if you can help find him.

Officers found a man lying on the ground near a restaurant after the suspect shot him near an I-17 freeway access road, police said.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department's officers and air unit couldn't find a suspect involved in a fatal shooting near Interstate 17.

The department is now asking the public for help.

Officers responded to shooting calls Wednesday night near the intersection of Black Canyon Highway and Bell Road, police said. They found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant.

The man was transported to a local hospital but later died from his wounds. His identity has not yet been released.

Witnesses at the scene told police that a man in his late 20s left the area on foot after the shooting, officers said.

"If anyone has information, we ask for them to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS," the department said in a press release.

"Bell Road, in between I-17 and 29th avenue, will remain closed in both directions for the next few hours while detectives complete the scene investigation."

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

