Mesa man sentenced to 20 years for child molestation

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man was sentenced to prison for sexual conduct with a minor, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

Rex Shotell Cravat, 46, was sentenced to 20 years in state prison, followed by lifetime probation.

The crime was discovered in 2021 when the victim came forward with information that Cravat had been molesting her for years. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May.

“As a sex crimes prosecutor, I know how difficult these types of crimes can be on the victim and the family. This victim had the support of not only her family but our criminal justice system through our victim advocates and prosecutors. Her courage to speak up allowed for justice to be served,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in a written statement.

