Seven arrests made during search warrant at Mesa drug house

The warrant was the second served at the same house, the first was July 15

MESA, Ariz. — On July 29, the Arizona Department of Public Safety executed a second search warrant at a notorious Mesa drug house that led to seven arrests, including five from the previous search on July 15.

During the first set of arrests, officers seized numerous items including illegal drugs, narcotics, paraphernalia, a firearm and two vehicles. Wendie Clement, 68, owns the house and is part of the illegal drug sales operation, police said.

Following the 10-suspect release from jail, the individuals returned to the residence. Neighbors reported heavy vehicle traffic and similar activity to what was happening prior to the July 15 search, police said.