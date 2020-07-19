Four individuals arrested at protest in downtown Phoenix

The four were arrested for allegedly "obstructing a public thoroughfare," police said.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers arrested four people last night during a Black Lives Matter demonstration Saturday night.

The individuals were arrested and charged for allegedly "obstructing a public thoroughfare," police said. Officers from the department's Tactical Response Unit made the arrests.

The protests lasted several hours with marches through the downtown area, police said. They also allegedly stopped repeatedly to block roadways and major intersections.

Officers reportedly gave "numerous verbal warnings" to the protesters to leave the roadways that were ignored, police said.

City of Phoenix, Arizona, Police Department The Phoenix Police Department is now hiring for multiple positions. If you would like to join the team and become a police officer now is the time. Check out our recruitment page that has all of the information you need to know. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to keep up-to-date on events, testing, and more.

The four individuals were arrested at around 9:15 p.m., police said. Two of the individuals arrested, 29-year-old Kristen Bird and 22-year-old Jonah Ivy, had allegedly blocked roadways on previous nights and were charged for those incidents as well.

Bird was also given the charge of resisting arrest, although a description of Bird's reported attempt to resist arrest was not included in the department's statement.

The two other individuals arrested, 27-year-old Lee Percy Christian and 22-year-old Ryan Tice, were also charged with resisting arrest. Officers additionally charged Tice with "hindering prosecution," after he was reportedly attempting to pull officers away from one of the other individuals.

Officers also charged Christian with aggravated assault on a police officer for allegedly "fighting with officers," police said. During the reported altercation, police fired a diversionary round which created a loud bang to end the fight.