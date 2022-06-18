3-year-old in Chandler nearly drowns, in critical condition

Officials say the three-year-old boy is being treated at a local hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A three-year-old boy has nearly drowned in Chandler, and is now in critical condition at the Banner Children's at Desert hospital, officials say.

The near-drowning took place on the 400 block of South Apache Drive. At this time, the Chandler Police Department has not been able to confirm any further details on how the incident occurred.

This is the third child to suffer a drowning or near-drowning in the Valley this week. A child in Yuma also drowned on Jun. 14.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch