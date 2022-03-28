Remains of infant child found at business in west Phoenix

Officials said the child's remains were found at a business near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating after the remains of an infant child were found at a local business in west Phoenix Sunday.

The remains were found at a business near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Detectives are currently investigating the situation. Phoenix police said an update could be provided later Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

EN ESPAÑOL: Se encuentran restos de un niño en un negocio en el oeste de Phoenix

