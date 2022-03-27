Man dead, child hospitalized after shooting in north Phoenix

The shooting took place on 24th Street and Cactus Road around 9:30 a.m., officials said.

A man is dead and a boy was seriously hurt after a shooting occurred in north Phoenix on Sunday.

Officers were called out after getting 911 calls of a fight between family members.

When police arrived, they found the two victims with gunshot wounds and rushed them to a hospital where the man later died.

Police didn't identify either of them, but they did say both were related.

The boy is expected to survive, according to police.

"I don't know what happened, but it's awful," a neighbor said. "I heard a couple of gunshots, and I heard somebody screaming. It sounded like a kid screaming."

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. A woman in the house was detained.

Police said there is no threat to the neighborhood.

#BREAKING The man shot early this morning near 24th St and Cactus Rd has died.



Family has identified him as 53yo Amir Vetry, a veteran.



Amir’s 6yo son was also shot, “multiple times” per child’s brother. #12News pic.twitter.com/QsmcuQm37c — Adriana Loya (@AdrianaLoyaTV) March 28, 2022

