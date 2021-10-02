'QAnon Shamon' from Arizona apologizes for storming US Capitol during deadly riot

Jacob Chansley said he regrets storming the building and expressed disappointment with former President Donald Trump.

An Arizona man who participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns said he regrets storming the building and expressed disappointment with former President Donald Trump.

In a statement released late Monday through his attorney, defendant Jacob Chansley said he has re-evaluated his life since being jailed on charges stemming from the riot on Jan. 6.

Chansley’s attorney said his client’s apology wasn’t self-serving but rather a genuine expression of culpability.