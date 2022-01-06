Prescott police shoot, kill woman in bank parking lot

The woman was reportedly armed and threatening bank employees, the Prescott Police Department said.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A woman is dead after she was shot by police officers at a Prescott bank Wednesday evening, the city's police department said.

Officers responded to the scene of the Wells Fargo Bank near the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Sandretto Drive to reports of someone threatening bank employees with a weapon, police said.

One of the responding officers found the woman inside the bank and shot her, the department said. Police have not yet released more details surrounding the shooting.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead, officers said. The officer was not physically injured.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting.

The department has yet to release the following information:

The events leading up to the shooting

The identity of the dead woman

The identity of the police officer

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

