SPRINGERVILLE, Ariz. — Eight horses were found dead in the Apache-Sitgraves National Forest near Heber-Overgaard in eastern Arizona on Friday, according to law enforcement.

Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests' Law Enforcement officers are now investigating.

According to preliminary reports, the deaths were caused by gunshot wounds.

Officials say the eight horses were found on the Black Mesa Ranger District outside of the Heber Wild Horse Territory.

It's not the first time horses have been found killed in this area. Between Oct. 2018 and Feb. 2019, 16 horses were found dead in that area.

RELATED: Four more horses found dead in eastern Arizona, bringing total to 16

The investigation is ongoing. Officials ask anyone that comes across a dead horse to report it immediately to the Black Mesa Ranger District at 928-535-7300.