Valley woman indicted for boyfriend's death in Chandler crash

Public records show Georgette Murr was allegedly under the influence of drugs when she crashed her car last July in south Chandler.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted a Valley woman for causing a two-vehicle collision that killed her boyfriend last summer.

Georgette Murr, 25, was indicted last week for charges of manslaughter and endangerment related to a two-vehicle collision reported on July 28, 2021, near Chandler Heights and Gilbert roads in south Chandler.

According to Chandler police, Murr was driving north along Gilbert Road before crashing into a traffic signal pole. The collision's impact caused Murr's vehicle to spin clockwise and hit another vehicle.

Murr's boyfriend, 27-year-old Joshua Coon, was riding in her front passenger seat and died from injuries sustained in the collision.

According to the victim's obituary, Coon had an "incredible love" for Murr and intended to marry her in the future. He left behind a young daughter.

Court records show blood tests revealed Murr was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine, clonazepam, and marijuana at the time of the incident.

The defendant's family told police she allegedly continued driving impaired after Coon's death and they were concerned for the public's safety, court records show.

Murr was taken into custody last month and she will have her next court appearance on Feb. 15.

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

