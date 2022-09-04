Police seize $600,000 worth of fentanyl in Scottsdale

Police found a total of 33.5 pounds of fentanyl contraband during a traffic stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A large drug bust in Scottsdale resulted in police seizing $600,000 worth of fentanyl contraband Thursday, officials said.

Officers with the Scottsdale Police Department mad arrests during a traffic stop near Scottsdale and McKellips roads.

During the traffic stop, officers searched the vehicle and found 23 pounds of fentanyl pills and 10.5 pounds of fentanyl powder. Police said that amount of drugs has an estimated street value of $600,000.

Police have not released information about the suspects arrested due to the investigation being active.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.