DEA seizes 150,000 suspected fentanyl pills, guns and 32K in cash from Phoenix man's apartment

Authorities said Jesus Osvaldo Aguilar Rosas, 20, was arrested on April 5 after he was seen taking part in a suspected drug deal.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man is facing criminal charges after authorities said they found 150,000 suspected fentanyl pills, cash and other drugs inside his apartment.

Officials said Jesus Osvaldo Aguilar Rosas, 20, was arrested on April 5 after he was seen taking part in a suspected drug deal.

According to court documents after his arrest, Drug Enforcement Administration agents found methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl and a handgun in Aguilar's possession.

Aguilar is facing four counts of possession of controlled substances for distribution.

Officials said the DEA is handling the investigation in this case.

Up to Speed