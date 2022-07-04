DEA seizes 150,000 suspected fentanyl pills, guns and 32K in cash from Phoenix man's apartment

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man is facing criminal charges after authorities said they found 150,000 suspected fentanyl pills, cash and other drugs inside his apartment.
Officials said Jesus Osvaldo Aguilar Rosas, 20, was arrested on April 5 after he was seen taking part in a suspected drug deal.
According to court documents after his arrest, Drug Enforcement Administration agents found methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl and a handgun in Aguilar's possession.
Officials said during a search of Aguilar's apartment, authorities seized approximately 150,000 blue pills of suspected fentanyl, over 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, over three kilograms of cocaine, over one kilogram of powdered fentanyl, approximately one kilogram of heroin, a second firearm, and over $30,000 in cash.
Aguilar is facing four counts of possession of controlled substances for distribution.
Officials said the DEA is handling the investigation in this case.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.