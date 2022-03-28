Mesa police arrest two men for illegal drug, gun possession

The men had multiple grams of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and m-30 pills, police said. Officers also seized multiple firearms at the residence.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has arrested two men who were allegedly in possession of illegal drugs and weapons, the department said Monday.

The two men, identified as 52-year-old Anthony Vega and 32-year-old Oscar Arrez, reportedly had the following at both of the men's residences:

2,940.4 grams of narcotic blue m-30 pills (more than 25,000 pills)

43.7 grams of heroin

37.2 grams of methamphetamine

4.4 grams of cocaine

14 firearms, two of which were stolen

$9,690

Officers arrested the two men after they learned Vega was reportedly selling illegal drugs from his Mesa home, police said. Officers made the arrests and confiscated the findings after obtaining a search warrant.

The arrests were made in conjunction with the department's "Summer Violent Crime Reduction Project" that started on March 25, the department said.

Latest Arizona News

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.