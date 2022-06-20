Police seek information about cold case involving man found dead in Beaver Creek area

Do you know this man? The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help on a cold case from 2011.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Officials from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help in identifying a body found in the Beaver Creek area more than a decade ago.

On Aug. 30, 2011, officials said a man’s body was found on Forest Road 618H in the Beaver Creek area off I-17 and Highway 179. The man is described as 6 feet tall, 252 pounds and bald with brown facial hair in the form of a goatee. A 9-inch scar was also reportedly visible on the victim’s abdomen.

No wallet or identification were found on the man’s body but several medications were found nearby, officials added. The man was reportedly wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, an extra shirt with a logo, a black and read backpack and a hat.

According to a business card for a cab company found in the victim’s possession, he was last known to be picked up at the Flagstaff Amtrak Station on Aug. 27, 2011, at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The cab company then drove him to the Beaver Creek area, authorities said. The man had allegedly told the cab driver that he was familiar with Flagstaff and Verde Valley areas.

Information on the man's cause of death has not been released and officials are still trying to confirm the identity of the man.

If you have information on this case, you can call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

