Man dies by suicide after killing ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Phoenix, police say

Witnesses told officers that they saw a man force a woman inside an apartment before they heard gunfire, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — Officers found a man shot to death in front of an apartment, with another dead man and dead woman inside the apartment late Sunday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 20th Avenue and Hadley Street.

Investigators suspect the man inside the apartment died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after killing the woman, believed to be his ex-girlfriend, and the man, believed to be the woman's new boyfriend.

The suspect shot the new boyfriend outside the apartment before forcing the woman inside, witnesses told police. More gunshots were heard after the two were inside.

Police have yet to release the following information:

The identity of those involved

The events leading up to the shooting

The motive of the crime

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest updates.

