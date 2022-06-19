Phoenix man killed in domestic violence dispute

Officials have detained a woman in connection with an early morning shooting that left a man dead. She says it was self-defense.

PHOENIX — An early morning shooting in West Phoenix has left one man dead, and a woman in custody, officials say.

Around 3:30 in the morning, Phoenix Police Department officers responded to a call that someone had been shot near the 6100 block of N 27th Avenue.

Once there, officers found an adult man with a gunshot wound. While officers were investigating, the man's girlfriend returned to the scene and told police she'd shot him because he was assaulting her.

Officers took the woman into custody and transported the man to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police say the investigation is currently ongoing and did not release the identities of the suspect and the victim. At this time, no charges have been pressed against the woman.

