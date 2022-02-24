Police searching for suspect after man dies from gunshot in Phoenix

Officers have not placed any suspects in custody and have no suspect description after an unknown person forced their way into the victim's home, police said.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was shot inside of a house in Phoenix Wednesday afternnoon, the city's police department said.

The man, 34-year-old Sergio Chalpeno, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was transported from the scene near the intersection of 19th and Joan de Arc avenues, the department said.

An unknown suspect reportedly forced their way into the home Chalpeno was in and shot him, police said. Officers have no suspects in custody and no suspect description.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Latest Arizona News