Police searching for suspect in Phoenix hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

The pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle after the first. The driver of the second collision stayed on the scene.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after being hit twice on a Phoenix roadway and officers are searching for the suspect involved in the first collision, the city's police department said.

Police received a call describing a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle around the intersection of 39th and Grand avenues at around 10:30 p.m. on May 30, the department said. Phoenix Fire Department authorities responded and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The pedestrian has since been identified as 29-year-old Adriana Cuevas, police said.

Early information in the investigation indicates that Cuevas was in the roadway and was struck by a vehicle traveling southeast on Grand Avenue, the department said. The driver of that vehicle did not stop and did not remain at the scene.

Police are searching for the suspect of the hit-and-run.

Cuevas was then reportedly hit a second time by another vehicle traveling southeast on Grand Avenue, police said. The driver involved in the second collision remained on the scene and officers said the driver showed no signs of impairment.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run collision is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

