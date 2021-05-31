Man dies after shooting incident in Phoenix

The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to identify the suspect and determine what led up to the shooting.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after officers responded to a shooting call in Phoenix early Monday morning.

Phoenix Police officers responded to the area near 31st Avenue and Van Buren Street after reports of a shooting just before 2 a.m. on May 31, officials said. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The identity of the man wasn't immediately released and initial information is he was involved in an altercation in the area with the suspect immediately before the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish). Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

