Alleged mailbox bomber arrested in Mesa

Five mailbox explosions were linked to 40-year-old John Janecek, police said.

MESA, Ariz. — A man was arrested in Mesa on Friday for allegedly destroying five mailboxes between March 12 and March 15.

Four of the incidences happened in Mesa and the fifth happened in Gilbert. Evidence collected from the last incident led officers to believe the suspect used fireworks, police said.

Investigators used surveillance footage from three of the homes to identify the suspect's vehicle. The information led to the identification of 40-year-old John Janecek, police said.

Janecek was also allegedly seen in social media videos making and setting off the fireworks, police said.

Officers obtained a warrant for Janecek's phone record and social media content. He was arrested on Thursday, police said.

Janecek also allegedly confessed to blowing up three mailboxes, police said. He is facing charges including five counts of first-degree burglary, five counts of disorderly conduct and one count of possession of dangerous drugs.

Up to Speed