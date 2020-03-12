Police looking for suspects after Chandler officer assaulted at traffic stop

Police say the officer was sprayed by a substance similar to pepper spray when he approached the vehicle.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are looking for multiple suspects after an officer was assaulted at a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

Police said the officer was making a traffic stop near Gilbert and Riggs roads when an occupant inside the vehicle sprayed the officer in the face with a substance similar to pepper spray.

The officer is OK after being treated by Chandler firefighters on scene.

The suspects and the vehicle is currently outstanding. The vehicle was identified as a black Honda four door car with damage on the hood. Police said they are unable to provide a license plate at this time.