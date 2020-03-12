Person injured after being shot by Phoenix police

The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately known.

PHOENIX — A person is injured after they were shot by a Phoenix police officer early Thursday.

The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting took place near 19th and Dunlap avenues.

No officers were injured.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately known. The department identified the person as a suspect but have not detailed any suspected criminal activity.

The area was closed to drivers. Drivers can use 27th Avenue and Northern Avenue to get around the closure.

