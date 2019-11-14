TEMPE, Ariz. — A homicide suspect is still on the run after a man was shot dead in Tempe Wednesday night, police said.

Police and firefighters went to the area of Southern Avenue and Loop 101 around 8:30 p.m. in response to a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man near a parking lot with a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures.

RELATED: Phoenix police investigating death of man found in backyard

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives said the initial investigation indicates the victim and suspect knew each other. Police have not yet found the suspect.

There is no threat to the public, and this is considered an isolated incident, police said.

RELATED: Peoria police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting woman in her home