PHOENIX — Phoenix police suspect homicide after finding a man dead behind a home near the intersection of Thomas Road and 75th Avenue.

Police say the body of Gabriel Anton, 33, was found in the back of a home in the area of 8800 West Cambridge Avenue Tuesday around 5:45 p.m.

Police haven't released any other information at this time.

Phoenix Police Detectives are asking anyone with information concerning this incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at (602) 262-6141 or if individuals with information would like to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

MORE CRIME STORIES:

• Homeowner pulls gun on homeless intruder caught on camera eating food, ransacking home, court docs say

• 78-year-old Mesa woman says son stole $700,000 from her, according to court docs