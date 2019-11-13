PEORIA, Ariz. — Police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman in her home near 97th Drive and Olive Avenue in Peoria on Wednesday morning.

Police said the woman was in her home when she heard a knock at her front door.

When she opened it, a man told her he would walk her dogs for her. The woman told the man she did not have any dogs, and he said he could babysit too, police said.

That's when he stepped into the home, grabbed the woman and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Police said the woman screamed for help and another relative came from another room.

The suspect then left the house and started walking south. The relative got photos of the suspect as he walked away from the scene.

Police checked the area on foot with the help of a K9 unit and a drone, but they could not find the man.

Detectives are investigating and said the suspect may frequent the area where the sexual assault happened.

The suspect is black, heavyset and has curly black hair, a bushy beard and a possible mark or skin discoloration on his right cheek next to his mouth.

He was wearing a black T-shirt, dark pants, tan boots and pink glasses.

Peoria Police Department

If you have any information, contact the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-7045, email, PDTips@peoriaaz.gov, submit an anonymous tip online or contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377(WITNESS).

You can also contact Detective John Krause at 623-773-7036.

