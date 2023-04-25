'Gotta catch 'em all' | $483 worth of stolen Pokemon cards leads to Arizona drug bust

A 26-year-old man was arrested last week after he allegedly stole a bunch of trading cards. Prescott Valley police later found chocolate bars containing psilocybin.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Nearly $500 worth of stolen Pokémon cards recently led Prescott Valley police to find an assortment of chocolate bars containing hallucinogenics.

On April 19, a local shop told police they had been having a series of shoplifting incidents involving two suspects. The most recent theft involved $483 worth of stolen Pokemon cards.

Store staff identified one of the suspects as 26-year-old Tyler Moore, police said. Investigators began tracking Moore and located him inside a vehicle on April 22 with a stash of drugs, police said.

Investigators reported finding 20 chocolate bars containing psilocybin, a hallucinogenic substance obtained from mushrooms, and seven baggies of cocaine.

Prescott Valley police said Brittany Bender, 25, and her 7-month-old baby were also inside the car with Moore. The two adult suspects are facing various criminal charges.

