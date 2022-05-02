Police investigating triple homicide in El Mirage

Authorities found three people dead in a residence will responding to a welfare check in El Mirage.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Police are searching for answers after three people were found dead in El Mirage Friday.

The El Mirage Police Department found the three people dead in a residence in the area of West Cactus Road and North Dysart Road, Authorities said officers were responding to a welfare check just after 2 p.m. when the deceased were found.

Police are investigating the deaths as homicides but said there are no immediate threats to the public.

Officials have not yet released the following information

The identities of the three victims

How the victims died

The circumstances leading up to the killings

There are no known suspects in the incident yet.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information is released.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.