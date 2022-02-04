Man injured in drive-by shooting, crash in Goodyear, police say

Officers located a green Dodge Charger nearby where three suspects were taken into custody without incident, police said.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Goodyear Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting and crash that injured a man Friday night near Canyon Trails Boulevard and Yuma Road.

Police said officers were called to the area around 4:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting call.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver of a silver sedan who had been shot inside his vehicle and then crashed at Watkins Street and Canton Trails.

Police said officers located a green Dodge Charger nearby where three suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital where he is said to be stable, according to Goodyear police.

