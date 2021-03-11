Police investigating suspected murder-suicide in Peoria

Officers found two adults dead with gunshot wounds while the officers were responding to a domestic violence incident, the department said.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Peoria Police Department is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide incident, officers said.

Police found two adults dead with sustained gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene of a reported domestic violence incident, the department said. The scene is near the intersection of 67th and Peoria avenues.

The shooting is isolated to the immediate area and the department is not looking for any other suspects in the investigation, police said. There is no danger to the community.

Detectives are still on the scene and will continue investigating.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

