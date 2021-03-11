Arizona mother detained in Mexico in connection to son's death

Authorities said Erika Parra has been detained in Mexico on suspicion of endangering her son by leaving him in the care of a man who beat the boy to death last year.

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A Douglas woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son in 2020.

Authorities on Thursday said 23-year-old Erika Parra was located in Mexico. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office worked with Mexican authorities to transfer her to the United States, where she was subsequently arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail.

In November, Mario Toscano was sentenced to 38 years in prison for the killing of Emilio Smith, Parra's son.

Toscano admitted to killing the 2-year-old, who was left in his care by Parra.

Court documents show Toscano beat the child and shook him. Emilio died on Jan. 7, 2020. Toscano was arrested shortly afterwards.

Parra was being sought on three outstanding warrants, which include charges from the January 2020 investigation related to the death of Parra's son.

Parra was charged with probation violation and child abuse. She remains in custody, pending further judicial review, according to CCSO.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.