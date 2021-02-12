'The victim was failed by so many': Former nurse who raped, impregnated incapacitated woman sentenced to 10 years in prison

Nathan Sutherland, a former nurse at Hacienda Healthcare, was sentenced nearly three years after an incapacitated patient gave birth to a child in 2018.

PHOENIX — The former nurse who pleaded guilty to raping and impregnating an incapacitated woman at Hacienda Healthcare in 2018 has been sentenced.

Nathan Sutherland was given a 10-year prison sentence and lifelong probation. Sutherland will also have to register as a sex offender and pay restitution. However, Judge Margaret B. LaBianca did grant Sutherland credit for 1,044 days he’s served in jail.

‘It is hard to imagine a more vulnerable adult’

It’s been nearly three years since an incapacitated woman gave birth at Hacienda Healthcare.

Reports show that staff had no idea the victim, who was 29 years old at the time, was pregnant until she was in labor in late December of 2018.

The victim had been in the facility’s care for years as she is a quadriplegic and unable to communicate.

“It is hard to imagine a more vulnerable adult,” LaBianca said.

Before imposing a sentence, LaBianca said Sutherland was in a position of trust with the woman, and he ‘exploited’ his position as a nurse to rape the woman.

Asking for the maximum

While family members of the victim were present in court, none of them spoke to the judge prior to Sutherland’s sentencing.

“The victim’s parents respectfully request that the maximum sentence be imposed,” Dave Shughart, an attorney representing the family said.

Yigael Cohen, the deputy Maricopa County attorney prosecuting argued before the judge that Sutherland abused the trust he had as a nurse for the victim.

“She could not resist, she could not shout for help, she could not do anything other than succumb to what the defendant did to her,” Cohen said.

Apologies

Sutherland’s mother and sister both spoke before the judge in support of him and his character Thursday. Both spoke about how involved and loving a father they believe him to be. Their statements were in addition to several letters filed on Sutherland’s behalf.

When Sutherland himself went to speak to the judge, he talked about his childhood and the trauma he experienced from being adopted from Haiti. Sutherland believed it was the result of what he had gone through that led him to commit the crimes he admitted to.

“It wasn’t my heart’s intent, motive, to hurt anyone,” Sutherland said. “I didn’t realize I was capable of such evil, disturbing acts.”

Sutherland also spoke about how his faith in God is helping him find a new identity.

Toward the end of his statement, Sutherland apologized to the victim.

“I’m sorry, you didn’t deserve to be hurt. No matter what was going on in my personal life and the demons I was fighting. I had no rights to put you through that. No words can express how painfully sorry I am,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland also apologized to the victim’s family and the child that was born in 2018 in addition to his own family, friends and community.

Maximum sentence

In September of 2021, Sutherland accepted a plea deal in the case. Sutherland pleaded guilty to sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

As part of the plea deal, the maximum sentence Sutherland could be given was 10 years in prison, which LaBianca imposed.

“The court finds the victim’s suffering is almost incomprehensible,” LaBianca said.

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel released a statement following Sutherland's sentencing:

“Today, the court sentenced Defendant Nathan Sutherland to ten years in prison. Upon his release from prison, he will be placed on lifetime probation and required to register as a sex offender. The sentence imposed was the maximum allowable under the agreement and took into consideration numerous aggravating and mitigating factors, including the vulnerability of the victim and the position of trust held by the defendant. This sentence honors the wishes of the victims in this case . I am committed to holding offenders accountable and when determining the terms of a plea agreement offered to any defendant, all factors, both mitigating and aggravating, are considered. I believe this is a just and appropriate sentence for this case.”

Hacienda Healthcare's CEO Perry Petrilli also released a statement following the sentencing:

"Today all of us at Hacienda Healthcare learned that Nathan Sutherland will be sentenced to the maximum 10 years in prison for his very severe crimes. For nearly three years, our team has cooperated in every way possible with law enforcement and prosecutors in the Sutherland case. We are relieved that he will never again torment another innocent human being.



As they have been since the moment we learned of Sutherland’s terrible actions, our thoughts and hearts are with the victim, the victim’s family and loved ones. We hope this last chapter of the Sutherland case brings them all greater peace."

'The victim was failed by so many'

Documents reveal a series of missteps at Hacienda Healthcare, including that providers did not follow requests that the victim only have female caregivers.

Documents also show dozens of signs were missed that the woman was pregnant by two different doctors.

“The court acknowledges that the circumstances of this case show that there are other people who were entrusted to, even paid, to care for this highly vulnerable victim and did not,” LaBianca said. “It is undisputable the victim was failed by so many, and is very possible in view of these circumstances, in ways we will never know.”

Over these last nearly three years, the family has reached settlements with the state and the doctors involved.

