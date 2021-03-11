Police investigating murder in central Phoenix

A 40-year-old man was shot shortly after midnight near 19th and Missouri avenues. He later died at the hospital.

PHOENIX — A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning near 19th and Missouri avenues, police said.

Shortly after midnight, Phoenix police officers were called out to the area and found Seth Haefer suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Phoenix police said it's continuing to investigate the homicide and no suspects have been publicly identified at this time.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.