Police: 39-year-old man murdered in West Phoenix

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road, police say.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that killed a 39-year-old man Saturday afternoon.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was found by officers near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road with gunshot wounds at about 12:15 p.m.

The man was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and did not disclose whether a suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Phoenix police. If someone wishes to remain anonymous, they may contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.