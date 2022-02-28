Phoenix police identify two men, teen found dead in Phoenix lot

The bodies were discovered on Feb. 20 in Phoenix’s Estrella Village neighborhood.

PHOENIX — Police on Monday released the names of three people found dead in a vacant lot in south Phoenix.

All three were homicide victims and police said their investigation was ongoing.

Police said the three bodies have been identified as 28-year-old Herminio Perez Ramirez, 21-year-old Isauro Martinez Dominguez and 16-year-old Abimael Jimenez Morenos.

The bodies were discovered on Feb. 20 in Phoenix’s Estrella Village neighborhood near 99th Avenue and Mobile Lane.

Police said all three victims had obvious signs of trauma, but they have not released any information on how the three were killed.

Phoenix police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 602-262-6141 or if individuals with information would like to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed