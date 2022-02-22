Three men found dead in Phoenix lot

Police said the unidentified men had obvious signs of trauma.

PHOENIX — The remains of three men were discovered Sunday afternoon in a vacant lot near 99th Avenue and Mobile Lane.

Phoenix police said the unidentified men had obvious signs of trauma and their causes of death have not yet been determined. Officers discovered the remains after they were called out to reports of an injured person at about 1:30 p.m.

The identities of the men have not been released.

Anyone with information, can contact the Phoenix Police Department or contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS/480-TESTIGO (Spanish) if you wish to remain anonymous.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.