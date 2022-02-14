Police arrest suspect in Phoenix homicide

Richard Williams, 28, was arrested after his statements to police allegedly conflicted with evidence observed at the scene of a fatal shooting.

PHOENIX — A 28-year-old man who claimed he fatally shot a trespasser on his property has been arrested by Phoenix police.

Richard Williams allegedly told investigators he shot and killed Jon Scarano, 41, after the deceased broke into his home Sunday night in the 6200 block of South 11th Avenue.

But police said Williams' statements were inconsistent with evidence collected at the scene, prompting officials to take Williams into custody.

Scarano's body was discovered inside the residence at about 8:30 p.m.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.