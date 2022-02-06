1 person dead after being found shot in Scottsdale

Police shut down Camelback Road between Hayden and Miller Roads to investigate the death.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Scottsdale, Sunday morning.

The Scottsdale Police Department said first responders found a person shot near 7900 East Camelback Road. The person was taken to the hospital where they died.

Officials closed Camelback Road from Hayden to Miller roads for several hours for investigations.

Police are not yet identifying the victim and have very limited information on a suspect.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they're asked to call Scottsdale police at 480-312-8477 or Silent Witness.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.