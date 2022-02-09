Mother, sons wanted for husband's murder arrested in Arizona

Authorities said the woman initially reported her husband missing before he was found decomposing under a shed on the family's property.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A woman and her two sons from Washington were arrested in Arizona on Monday for their alleged involvement in the murder of her husband, authorities said.

Brenda Rasmussen and her sons, Danny Jones and Andrew Jones, are being accused of killing Brenda's husband, Jerry Rasmussen.

The Arizona U.S. Marshals said Jerry Rasmussen was shot once in the head before he was buried under a shed.

Authorities said Brenda Rasmussen initially reported her husband missing in September 2021. During the investigation, a cadaver dog was brought to the family's home and led officers to a newly installed shed.

In December, officials searched the property and found a decomposing body matching Jerry Rasmussen's description after removing the shed.

Authorities said the three fled Washington with warrants out for their arrests on first-degree murder charges.

Authorities received information on Jan. 28 that the three were possibly hiding in Mohave County. After investigations using surveillance, officials searched a business and residence before locating Brenda and her sons.

All three were booked into the Mohave County Detention Center and are waiting to be extradited to Washington.

