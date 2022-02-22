Woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing father in Phoenix

Gloria Reyes, 33, is accused of forcing her way inside her father's home and shooting him Monday morning.

PHOENIX — A 33-year-old woman is facing murder charges after she allegedly shot and killed her father Monday morning in Phoenix.

Gloria Reyes is accused of calling 911 and admitting to a dispatcher that she allegedly shot her father at her family's residence.

Witnesses claim Reyes came to the family's residence and pointed a gun at her mother, threatening her to let Reyes inside. After opening the door, Reyes allegedly walked into the kitchen and shot her father.

According to public records, Reyes told Phoenix police her father was a "monster" and allegedly admitted to intentionally shooting him.

A firearm believed to be the murder weapon was later found in Reyes' vehicle, court records show.

Reyes was booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges of murder, trespassing, and weapons misconduct.

