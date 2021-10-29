x
Phoenix police trying to identify possible homicide victim

The body of a woman with obvious signs of trauma was discovered Thursday near Ahwatukee and police need help to identify her.
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is seeking information that might help identify a deceased woman found Thursday near 15th Street and Dobbins Road. 

The woman displayed obvious signs of trauma and may have been the victim of a crime, police said. 

The unknown person was described as a Black woman in her 20s with long braided hair and a rose tattoo on her left forearm.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix police at 602-262-6141. 

