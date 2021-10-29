Phoenix police trying to identify possible homicide victim

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is seeking information that might help identify a deceased woman found Thursday near 15th Street and Dobbins Road.
The woman displayed obvious signs of trauma and may have been the victim of a crime, police said.
The unknown person was described as a Black woman in her 20s with long braided hair and a rose tattoo on her left forearm.
Anyone with information should call Phoenix police at 602-262-6141.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.