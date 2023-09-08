Family of Valley athlete taking legal action after deadly crash in Washington

Javan Runnels' family is seeking up to $20 million in damages after he and five others were killed in a car crash earlier this year in Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. — The family of Javan Runnels, a young Valley athlete killed earlier this year, is preparing to take legal action against officials in Washington for the deadly car crash that took the lives of several people.

Runnels, 22, was one of six Arizona residents killed in the July crash near State Route 509 and Alexander Avenue in the City of Tacoma. Runnels was a passenger in a car traveling along Alexander Avenue when it was struck by another car traveling northbound along SR-509.

Attorneys representing Runnels' family have recently filed a claim against the city and State of Washington that accuses government officials of not making the intersection safer for motorists.

"There have been an untold number of other collisions not involving fatalities," the Herrmann Law Group, which is representing Runnels' family, wrote in a statement. "Unfortunately, drivers not as familiar with the intersection are often unaware of those risks."

The law firm said they've obtained data that shows there have been several crashes at the intersection over the last few years.

"...we believe that there can be no question that had this intersection been better designed and not been so dangerous, the collision would not have occurred," the law firm wrote in a statement.

A Washington State trooper told KING5 News back in July that the intersection where the deadly crash occurred is a "problematic" area, where other traffic fatalities have been reported.

The claim, which is a document that must be filed before a lawsuit, states that the family is seeking up to $20 million in damages.

A spokesperson for the City of Tacoma sent 12News the following statement in response to the legal filing:

“Our deepest condolences go out to the families of the individuals who died on State Route 509. The City of Tacoma has received, and is reviewing, a copy of the claim for damages from the family of one of the victims, and is working to determine its next steps.”