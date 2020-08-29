Phoenix police arrest a dozen people during peaceful protest

All of the individuals were arrested for "obstructing a thoroughfare," police said.

PHOENIX — Officers from the Phoenix Police Department arrested 12 people during a peaceful protest Saturday night.

The individuals were arrested for "obstructing a thoroughfare" during a march, police said.

The march took place around downtown Phoenix near the Civic Plaza after several speeches, police said. Some of the protesters marched to Phoenix Police Headquarters where they allegedly blocked the roadway.

The protesters reportedly laid down on the roadway and refused to move, police said. The entire roadway was then shut down for safety reasons.

The protesters were allegedly told multiple times to move out of the roadway and stop blocking it, but ignored the demands, police said. Then, arrests were made.

Police arrested two of the 12 people on "probable cause" from prior night demonstrations, the department said. The department did not state what the two individuals were expected of doing.

No munitions were deployed and no injuries were reported.